Strongsville high school student brings gun to school, faces disciplinary action

A Strongsville High School student is facing disciplinary action after bringing a firearm on school grounds Friday, according to Superintendent Dr. Cameron Ryba.

The high school received a report that a student possibly brought firearms onto school property, and the school resource officer (SRO) was immediately notified to support the administration in the investigation, Ryba said.

The SHS administration and SRO found a firearm, as well as an airsoft gun and separate ammunition in a vehicle in the school parking lot. The items were inside the student's backpack in the school for about 20 minutes, according to Ryba.

The superintendent said the student was removed from campus.

Ryba said the Strongsville Police Department is leading an active investigation and will address the matter through the appropriate legal process.

"As both a Superintendent and a parent, I understand the anxiety and concern incidents like this can cause," said Ryba in a statement. "While situations like this are unsettling, we can take some reassurance in knowing that our safety procedures worked as intended. A concern was promptly reported, school administration and Strongsville Police responded immediately, and the situation was addressed."

Ryba said student safety is the highest priority, and if students see something, they can say something by reporting it to their Stay Safe Speak Up reporting system.

School counselors and social workers are available to support students who may need assistance. Anyone with questions is asked to contact SHS Principal Bill Wingler or the superintendent, Ryba said.