Strongsville police activity on Gary Drive; residents asked to avoid area

The Strongsville Police Department is asking residents near Gary Drive to stay away on Wednesday morning due to officer activity related to a "barricaded individual."

"We ask that everyone in the area remain indoors and in their basement if possible," the department said in a Facebook post.

Nearby Whitney Elementary School is closed today, according to the district.

No further information was provided.

