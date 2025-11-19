Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Strongsville police activity on Gary Drive; residents asked to avoid area

The Strongsville Police Department is asking residents near Gary Drive to stay away on Wednesday morning due to officer activity related to a "barricaded individual."

"We ask that everyone in the area remain indoors and in their basement if possible," the department said in a Facebook post.

Nearby Whitney Elementary School is closed today, according to the district.

No further information was provided.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated when we learn more about the situation.

