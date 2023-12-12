Strongsville teacher on leave for alleged inappropriate relationship with West Geagua student in 2007

A staff member with the Strongsville High School was placed on leave earlier this month after the school received allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student while the staff member was employed at another school district, the school said in a statement.

"Although the allegation does not involve any current or former Strongsville students, we take all allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously and investigate them thoroughly. In accordance with school board policy, the Strongsville City School District has initiated an internal investigation. In addition, the Strongsville City Police Department has been notified regarding the allegations. The staff member will not be permitted on any school grounds or facilities and is not to have contact with students during the investigation," the statement said.

According to Strongsville Police, the victim says an inappropriate sexual relationship occurred when she was a student at the West Geauga High School between 2007 and 2008.

The woman states that she was questioned at the time of the inappropriate relationship but was afraid to tell the truth out of fear of being in trouble. She says she is now able to come forward and tell the truth, police say.