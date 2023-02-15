Student may have been target of shots fired outside Collinwood High School Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND — A student may have been the target of shots fired outside of Collinwood High School in Cleveland Wednesday morning, the district confirmed.

The student made it safely into the school, which was placed on lockdown while Cleveland Metropolitan School District Safety and Security officals and Cleveland Police officers responded, the district said.

CMSD is working with city officials and police to investigate the incident and will provide updates when more is learned.

News 5 photographers were on scene at Collinwood High School at about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday as multiple Cleveland Police units were at around the school campus.

Gary Abrahamsen | News 5 Police on scene of a report of shots fired at Collinwood High School in Cleveland.

