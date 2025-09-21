Student shot, injured after high school football game at YSU stadium

A student was shot Saturday night after a football game between Chardon High School and Cardinal Mooney High School, according to the school districts.

After Saturday night's game wrapped up at the Youngstown State University stadium, a Cardinal Mooney student was shot and injured, Cardinal Mooney Principal Brendan Considine said.

The student was transported to a nearby hospital and is now recovering in stable condition, Considine said.

According to Chardon Local Schools, none of their athletes, band members or staff were injured in the shooting.

The district posted the following statement to Facebook:

