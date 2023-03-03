Student taken into custody after gun found outside of Collinwood High School

CLEVELAND — A student from Collinwood High School was taken into custody by Cleveland Police Friday morning after a gun found outside of the school was connected to the student, according to school officials.

No further information has been provided. The incident is under investigation.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

