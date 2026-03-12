Students witness real-life appeals hearing on fentanyl deaths

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Students at Rootstown High School got a rare, front-row look at the legal system when they observed a real appeals hearing, giving them insight into how courts handle serious cases, including those involving drugs and tragic consequences.

The 11th District Court of Appeals conducted the hearing while students watched from the gymnasium bleachers. Prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their arguments in a case involving involuntary manslaughter charges in two fentanyl-related deaths.

“This is a real case. This is dealing with people who have died as a result of fentanyl and someone who is going to be in jail for 17 to 23 years unless they get this appeal overturned,” said Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski.

Superintendent Andrew Hawkins noted the local impact.

“It happened just in our neighboring town in Ravenna, and it hit home. It's not just something that happened somewhere in Ohio; it happened just one town away,” he said.

Students said seeing the hearing in person was eye-opening.

“I thought it was interesting to see how the judges talk, and how the process goes. It's not something I would get to be a participant in often,” said Colbie Curall, a senior at Rootstown High School.

Blake Mullaly, a junior, added, “You always see it on TV, but it's way different in person. There’s a lot that goes into it that you don’t see.”

The experience gave students a deeper understanding of the justice system and how their choices can affect not only themselves but others as well.

“They were all engaged. They seemed really interested in what was going on, and I think that's great,” Sheriff Zuchowski said.

The case is still being reviewed by the 11th District Court of Appeals.