Summa Health Group President allegedly shares revenge porn online

Copley Police are investigating an incident involving the alleged sharing of an inappropriate image after a woman reported concerns about her safety and her family.

According to a police report filed on October 18, officers contacted the woman after she traveled to her parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

She told police that she and her family members allegedly began receiving text messages from her husband, Vivek Bhalla, shortly after her arrival.

Bhalla is the president of the Summa Health Group.

She said she left her residence out of fear for her safety and that of her children.

During the course of communication, police said he allegedly sent an inappropriate image of her to multiple people, accompanied by a caption that implied the image was associated with her.

Officers informed Bhalla that the act violated the law.

Attempts to contact Bhalla were unsuccessful, and authorities said they will file a criminal charge for the Dissemination of an Image of another person.

In 2021, Bhalla was promoted to President of Summa Health Group, leading a network of more than 300 physicians.

He is not the president or CEO of the Summa Health System, who oversess the operations of the entire hospital network.