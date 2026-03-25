Summit County bus driver fired for leaving sleeping child on bus

A Summit County bus driver was fired Tuesday after she failed to check for any sleeping students on her bus earlier this month, according to the Copley-Fairlawn City School District.

During a morning route on March 12, an elementary student fell asleep on the bus, and the bus driver failed to do a required safety inspection at the end of her route, resulting in her not seeing the sleeping child, the district said.

It is unknown how long the child was on the bus after the route had finished. The child's age is also unknown.

According to the district, inspecting the bus for sleeping children is required by Ohio law, and drivers are also meant to scan a sensor at the back of their bus after a route is finished.

Any driver who fails to complete the inspection is automatically terminated, the district said.

The driver was contracted through a third-party partner, Community Bus Service, and the district said all third-party drivers are certified, trained and receive regular updates to ensure protocols are up to date.