Summit County offers discounted dog adoptions with 'Warm Up with a Pup!' event

Summit County is offering discounted dog adoptions as part of their "Warm Up with a Pup!" event.

They're hoping the event will help dogs find loving homes during the colder months. Community members can visit Summit County Animal Control any day of the week from Wednesday, January 8, until Monday, February 2.

Throughout this time, dog adoption fees will be reduced to $28, down from the regular $94 fee.

During the adoption event, all dogs are microchipped, fully vetted, and ready to be taken home. Veterinary care includes bloodwork, flea treatments, intestinal deworming, spaying or neutering and vaccinations. Those who adopt a dog will also receive a 2026 Summit County Dog License included in the adoption cost.

To browse pictures of adoptable pets, you can visit Summit County Animal Control's website.