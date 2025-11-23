Super Human exhibit now open at the Great Lakes Science Center

CLEVELAND — The power of technology and how it has revolutionized our lives is on full display at the Great Lakes Science Center.

Super Human: Power of Technology is a new exhibit now open at the Great Lakes Science Center. It highlights all the ways technology has made life easier for humans, including contact lenses, hearing aids, and even hip replacements.

The exhibit is interactive with several different activities. You can move a ball with your mind, race against a paraplegic athlete, or test out some of the technology astronauts use in space.

The exhibit comes with general admission into the science center. Super Human will be open until the end of April at the Great Lakes Science Center.