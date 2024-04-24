Suspect arrested in arson that destroyed Cleveland family's home, damaged nearby houses

A Euclid man accused of setting a fire on the porch of a Cleveland couple's home over the weekend that ripped through their house and spread to two other homes nearby has been arrested.

Monday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Tyric M. Green, 21. He is now in custody, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire and Cleveland Municipal Court records.

Court records show that Green has been charged with a single count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

A court date hasn't been set.

The arson

The fire started just before 2:30 a.m. on April 20 in the 1200 block of West 106th Street. Investigators later determined that someone had set a fire on the porch.

Cecilia Li and her husband, Felipe Freitas, woke up to find flames right outside their bedroom window.

Freitas helped his wife and child escape by catching each of them from a window.

Couple wakes up to real-life nightmare

RELATED: Family in shock after $500,000 Cleveland home gutted by arson

The couple feared they lost both their pets in the arson— their dog Salami and their cat Evelyn. The cat was later found alive and taken to a vet, and when we last heard, it was doing well.

Cleveland family finds pet cat alive after arson destroyed their home

READ MORE: Cleveland family finds pet cat alive after arson destroyed their home

In total, the fire caused more than $700,000 worth of property damage.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple. CLICK HERE for more information.

Additionally, another GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple's neighbors whose homes were also badly damaged in the arson. CLICK HERE for more information.