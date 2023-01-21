Suspect chases, shoots man in front of Cleveland Police officer, officer shoots suspect

CLEVELAND — Early Saturday morning, an on-duty Cleveland Police Sergeant was completing paperwork outside of Belinda's Night Club on Madison Avenue when he watched a 34-year-old man chase and shoot a 28-year-old man, according to police.

The sergeant shot the suspect after giving verbal commands for him to drop his weapon. It is unknown where the man was shot or what condition he is in, however, he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment of the gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the 28-year-old man and the suspect were involved in an altercation inside the nightclub that led to a physical altercation outside of the club when the 28-year-old ran off. The suspect chased and shot him.

The 28-year-old was also transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for his gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.

This matter remains under investigation. The involved officer will be placed on administrative leave according to Cleveland Police Protocol.

