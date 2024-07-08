Suspect in Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter's death may face charges for grandmother's fatal shooting

Hundreds of law enforcement and community members gathered Monday to pay tribute to fallen Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call on July Fourth.

Memorial services for Ritter were held at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Downtown Cleveland. His Funeral will be in New York, where he grew up.

Meanwhile, we're learning more about the man accused of killing the officer.

The suspect, De'Lawnte Hardy, could soon be facing murder charges in connection with another death.

Hardy's grandmother died after prosecutors say Hardy shot her in the face.

A spokesperson with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, both homicide cases have been submitted to be reviewed by a grand jury for possible felony charges in county court.

Hardy is already facing aggravated murder charges in Cleveland. He was arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court last week; he's accused of fatally shooting Ritter on the Fourth of July when several officers went to a home on East 80th Street to pick up Hardy on a felony warrant issued by Garfield Heights police for Hardy's arrest.

In court on July 5, Cleveland prosecutors said Hardy stole a gun from his grandmother, Beatrice Porter, and then shot in the face a week ago, Saturday.

Porter's husband found her lying face down in a pool of her own blood. She was on life support for five days before dying from her injuries.

News 5 Investigators spoke with a member of Porter's family today. They couldn't shed any light on what was going on with Hardy or why he may have shot his own grandmother. They said Porter was a beautiful person inside and out.

Hardy remains behind bars on a $5 million bond.

