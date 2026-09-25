Taylor Swift's 'Cleveland!' is love letter to Travis Kelce

CLEVELAND — Taylor Swift released a deluxe version of her album "The Life of a Showgirl," and it includes a new song called "Cleveland!" — a tribute to her husband and Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce.

The lyrics reference criticism Swift faced when she and Kelce first started dating. The song pokes fun at the critics while celebrating Kelce's unwavering love for her.

The chorus name-checks the city directly, with Swift singing: "He already took me to Cleveland... and showed me the Heights... so hate all you like... this is the love of my life."

Cleveland is celebrating the shoutout. Hannah Wise, education director of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, said:

"We all love her so much and really recognize the impact that she's made on the music industry, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be represented in one of her songs."

Fans can celebrate "The Life of a Showgirl Era" at the Rock Hall, which has artifacts on display from Swift's music video for "The Fate of Ophelia."

Today, Q-104 is turning into Taylor-104, playing "Cleveland!" and the other new single "Patient Zero" all day long.