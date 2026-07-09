Teamsters Union sues Schwebel Baking Comapny over shutdown plan

The Teamsters Union is suing Schwebel Baking over its shutdown plans.

Last month, the bakery announced it is permanently laying off nearly 700 workers across Ohio, blaming inflation and poor sales for the closure.

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Ten local union locals filed the lawsuit in federal court in Youngstown, claiming the company is breaking its contract with current and retired workers, failing to pay severance and health insurance.

"We'd like to see Schwels make our members whole in every way as agreed to with the vacations, prorated severance, continued healthcare retention bonus, which they declined on all," Teamster Local 52 memberDavid Dudas said.

A judge has set a status hearing for the case.

We have reached out to Schwebel for comment, and have yet to hear back.