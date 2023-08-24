Teen arrested in connection with shooting that left 7-year-old in critical condition

A teen was arrested in connection with the alleged shooting of a 7-year-old and a 19-year-old, according to the Akron Police Department.

According to police, officers arrested the 16-year-old suspect around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Raymond Street.

Officers searched the alleged suspect’s home when he threw a .45 caliber handgun out of his bedroom window, which was quickly recovered by police, authorities said.

Additionally, a 37-year-old woman was arrested for having weapons under disability after a second handgun was found in the home, police said.

The shooting, which occurred Sunday, left the 19-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the 7-year-old was in critical condition and underwent multiple surgeries for his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

