Teen injured in hit-skip asking the community for help

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Jordan Conway typically always has a smile on his face.

“He’s got a lot of friends, he’s bubbly and very funny,” said Jordan’s mom, Anika Conway.

But recently, the 16-year-old has felt the need to cover up his smile.

“When I am at school, I try not to smile too much because of my teeth, and it’s been very traumatic for me,” said Jordan Conway.

It started on Sept. 19 when Jordan was riding his bike to play basketball with his friends. Just before 6 p.m., he stopped at a four-way stop intersection near Columbus Avenue.

“I checked all four ways, the light was red, so I biked into the middle of the street. And that’s when I saw a black car driving towards me and hit me. When I got hit, everything went black," said Jordan Conway.

The car drove off, and two strangers helped Jordan, calling 911 and his parents, who arrived on the scene minutes later.

"When I arrived, I could tell he was in shock. The EMTs were holding him up on both sides; his legs were shaking, and I never knew that much blood could come from your mouth. His mouth had blood, [it] was everywhere,” said Anika Conway.

Jordan was taken to the hospital, he suffered a concussion, multiple abrasions around his body, a split lip and his front tooth was broken in half.

"You hit a kid, I don't care how much traffic it is, you stop and you get out. You can run later; check on them. Call 911, then take off, but she didn't do any of that, nothing," said Anika Conway.

Six days after the incident, Sandusky police received a tip about a 60-year-old Sandusky woman who may have been the hit-skip driver. According to police, she claimed she was stopped by a red light on Perkins Avenue. When the light turned green, she proceeded into the intersection and claimed she did not know she had hit anything until a boy popped up in front of her. She drove off because another driver told her the boy was OK.

After meeting with the prosecutor, Sandusky police arrested and charged the woman with one fifth-degree felony count of leaving the scene of an injury accident. And she is facing one misdemeanor count of driving under suspension.

“I want her in jail, I think six to 12 months is what that carries. I'm going to push and do whatever I can to make sure she serves the whole 12. However, I do think she deserves more," said Anika Conway.

Since the incident, Jordan has had to miss out on wrestling at school.

"I can’t do nothing, all I can do is just sit up there and watch. And it really breaks my heart because I was on the road to State. I love school, and I am two weeks behind. I have anxiety when I talk to my friends because the conversation always goes back to the incident or my teeth,” said Jordan Conway.

And he will not be able to play until he gets his teeth fixed; however, his mother says the suspect did not have insurance and only a few places accept theirs.

“Most places that accept our insurance are booked out to summer all the way into next October, and he's in pain; he can’t wait that long. He’s afraid of the procedure and wants to be sedated, and I told him I will figure out how to get that done," said Anika Conway. "Jordan didn't ask for any of this; it wasn't like this was something caused by him, and he hasn't asked for anything. The only thing he has asked for is to be sedated just for his nerves, but our insurance will not cover that either."

In total, they would have to pay $5,000 out of pocket, which is nearly impossible for the family.

“We need help from the community or a dentist to come forward and help us with payment plans to be sedated to make him feel comfortable," said Anika Conway.

Hoping this procedure will help Jordan get his spark back, but until then, he is hopeful everything will work out.

"I know God has a plan for me, and everything happens for a reason. I’m grateful to be here because it could have been worse,” said Jordan Conway.

To help Jordan with his procedure, you can donate here.