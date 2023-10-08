The 9th Annual News 5K and Rock Hall Half Marathon took place Sunday morning

CLEVELAND — Runners from all over Northeast Ohio have laced up this morning for the News 5K and Rock & Roll Hall Half marathon.

The News 5K and the Rock Hall Half Marathon kicked off this morning, with both marathons starting at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The race also ended at the Rock Hall. Half marathon participants received free entry to the Rock Hall.

Here are the official marathon results.

