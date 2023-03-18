Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The closure of Silicon Valley Bank and how it impacts small business

News 5's Taneisha Cordell chats with Assistant Professor Lakshmi Balasubramanyan with the Weatherhead School of Management at the Case Western Reserve University regarding the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and the impacts it might have on small businesses.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 11:54:39-04

News 5's Taneisha Cordell chats with Assistant Professor Lakshmi Balasubramanyan with the Weatherhead School of Management at the Case Western Reserve University regarding the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and the impacts it might have on small businesses.

Watch the full story in the player above.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.