The most important player on this team doesn't play a down

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Some of the most powerful moments in sports don't happen during a game. They happen in the quiet moments when a team opens its doors and its hearts.

Zach Bucklew's toughest battle isn't on the field, but the Walsh football team makes sure he doesn't fight it alone.

"Last year, we had a big surprise in our life when Zach was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia. That was last January, and so now it's been a full year," said Keith Bucklew, Zach's Dad.

Zach's world suddenly became hospital rooms and long days, but his football dreams never changed.

"I really wanted to be part of a football team," said Zach Bucklew.

So, Walsh University brought the team to him, even on his toughest days.

"Going to the hospital to see him, maybe when he wasn't at his best time," said Jake Gill, a junior at Walsh University and running back.

The team showed him around campus, suited him up in Walsh gear, signed him to the team, and gave him a locker. A place that really says, you're a part of our team.

"Zach is more than just a teammate for us; he's our friend," said Ty Miller, a junior at Walsh University, and corner.

Zach feels that friendship too,

"I ran the football team out and stuff. They were cheering for me! How did that make you feel? Happy," said Zach.

For the team, Zach changed the meaning of the game.

"Maybe a time I come off the football field and I see him and his family on the sideline, that's a positive thing to keep me going and wanting to play," said Gill.

"We want to strive to be more like Zach, even though he might want to be more like us, we want to be more like him," said Miller.

Zach's strength has become these players' motivation, but the impact goes both ways.

"Walsh isn't just helping Zach out; they're helping the whole family," said Bucklew.

Zach is part of the Walsh football team through "Team Impact," a nationwide program that matches children with serious illnesses with collegiate sports teams across the country.