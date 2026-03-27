The New Eastside Market in Glenville to close its doors, City of Cleveland confirms

CLEVELAND — The New Eastside Market opened with much fanfare in February of 2019, a project that literally took years to bring to life and a spot billed as an oasis in an eastside food desert. But six years after its opening, the City of Cleveland announced it will be closing.

"The market is closing, the city will not be renewing its contract with NEON Health Systems," Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell told News 5, saying he's been told that will happen next week, March 31.

The land and the building at East 105th and St. Clair are owned by the City of Cleveland, with the market operated by Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services (NEON). The market was constantly plagued by financial issues, and its former developer was convicted of embezzling nearly $900,000.

Financial troubles that Councilman Kevin Conwell said have only continued.

"With the county they're behind $209,000 on their property taxes, they're behind with their utility costs, paying the city utilities in thousands of dollars," he said. "They couldn't see any way out of it, so the city wants to move forward to close it down."

A spokesperson for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb told News 5, "The administration remains committed to ensuring every resident has access to quality, affordable food in their neighborhood. While the closure of the East Side Market is unfortunate, it also presents an opportunity to re-imagine how we deliver food access in this community.

"In the coming weeks, after gathering feedback from members of Cleveland City Council, the City will issue a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to identify a new partner to continue serving the residents in this area. In addition, we are actively working with impacted employees to connect them with resources and employment opportunities. We look forward to working closely with Councilman Conwell toward a solution that best serves the community."

Something Conwell said he's already working with the administration on. "They're going to hold a meeting out here with the residents to find out what they need and want," he said. "The mayor has already put together a project team on how to reopen the store... in the long run, we'll bring back another market, perhaps even like the West Side Market."

"This market was closed for 15 years. We gotta make sure it doesn't stay closed like that. Never, ever and that the residents never, ever experience something like that," Conwell said.

Longtime customers like Dwayne Knox were stunned by the news. "It's sad because the seniors do need a place to shop. Some of them can barely get around," he said.

Edith Finley is one of those seniors who enjoys the convenience of living within walking distance. Though she's disappointed she said she's not surprised.

"I'm going to be honest with you, everything in here is kind of high," she said of the price. "Actually, when they first opened it, it was supposed to be a regular market. Now, when you go in there, there's hardly anything in there," Finley said.

News 5 was invited into the store, while some shelves were sparse, the fresh meats, fish and vegetables were stocked.

Store General Manager Derrick Cunningham said he found out last Friday and had been keeping the news to himself.

"What about the people, what about the employees?" asked Cunningham. "It is very (shocking). I haven't even spoke with my employees yet about this stuff so I guess now is the good time to go do that."

Councilman Mike Polensek grew up not far from this store. He's calling for a federal investigation into NEON, which we told you mid-March is being sued by around 20 former and current NEON employees suing over unpaid wages.

NEON Health employees sue over unpaid wages

RELATED: NEON Health employees sue over unpaid wages

"I'm fed up with it, I want resolution, let the chips fall where they may, there needs to be, the Feds need to come in and take a good deep dive on NEON," Polensek said. "This is much broader than just the Eastside Market. Write today's date and time down. I'm telling you this is much broader than just the Eastside Market."

News 5 reached out to NEON and its CEO, Willie Austin, but did not hear back.

