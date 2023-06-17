The Red Cross helps families across Northeast Ohio after damaging storms, tornadoes

The Red Cross helped a number of families across Northeast Ohio following the severe weather Thursday night.

In Huron County, The Red Cross helped one family after storms caused extensive damage to North Fairfield, according to Huron County EMA.

According to previous reporting from News 5, in North Fairfield, trees fell on homes and power was lost.

Most people are working on removing tree limbs at the moment, Huron County EMA said.

Huron EMA was told by the electric company that power should be restored by Saturday evening in Huron County.

According to FirstEnergy, the following counties are still affected by outages as of 4 p.m.:

Ashland County - 222

Huron County - 3,193

Richland - 11

The Red Cross helped families in Ottawa and Lucas counties as well. The number of families is not confirmed at this time, according to The Red Cross.

Previous News 5 reporting said a tornado touched down in Lucas County Thursday night. The tornado started North of Toledo and traveled to Point Place in Lucas County.

Estimated wind gusts were about 130 mph, and the tornado was on the ground for about four minutes.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland

A tornado also touched down in Ottawa County as well, according to previous News 5 reporting.

RELATED: National Weather Service finds evidence of tornadoes following Thursday's storms

RELATED: Teams surveying damage in Ottawa, Sandusky, Ashland counties from storms, tornadoes

Watch more about Thursday's severe weather in Northeast Ohio on the player below.

Trees down, roads blocked, power out to thousands after severe storms Thursday

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.