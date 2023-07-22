Theo is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Theo:

This 4-year-old Great Dane came to us when his family was having issues with their home. His family says that he is cuddly and lazy and the definition of a gentle giant! He has lived with other dogs and kids and has done well. Here at the shelter, he has been wonderful and has been a staff and volunteer favorite, and we can’t believe his forever family hasn’t come to scoop him up yet.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Theo and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.