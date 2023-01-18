Thieves break into Honda dealership in Euclid; no cars stolen this time

EUCLID, Ohio — Spitzer Honda in Euclid was the latest car dealership to be targeted by thieves; police said the business was broken into early Saturday morning, but no cars were stolen this time.

The general manager of the dealership said thieves used a rock to break a building window. Desks and drawers were disturbed, but nothing appeared to be missing, and no cars were stolen.

“We've done a lot of precautions there, making sure all keys are secured, and we have way of monitoring our cars,” said General Manager Jerry Bencar. “It's unfortunate this crime keeps continuing in the city, and I hope that things get better.”

Bencar said the damage didn’t impact his business.

If you have any information that can help, you’re asked to call Euclid Police.

This is the fifth attempted theft from an area dealership in the last month. Most recently, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s truck was one of five luxury vehicles stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmsted.

RELATED: Businesses ramp up security after Deshaun Watson's luxury truck, 4 other cars stolen from dealership

Businesses increase security as 5 luxury cars stolen from local dealership

Three 2023 Mercedes-Benz model cars were stolen from the Ganley Mercedes-Benz on East Market Street in Akron.

RELATED: 3 cars stolen from Ganley Mercedes-Benz of Akron, third NEO dealership break-in in recent weeks

3 cars stolen from Ganley Mercedes-Benz of Akron Thursday

Nine vehicles and dozens of key fobs were stolen from the Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealership in Strongsville

RELATED: 9 cars, dozens of key fobs stolen from Alfa Romeo dealership in Strongsville

7 cars, dozens of key fobs stolen from Strongsville Alfa Romeo dealership

Three high-end vehicles were stolen directly from the showroom of Junction Auto at U.S. Route 322 and Ohio Route 44 in Chardon.

RELATED: 3 high-end cars stolen from showroom floor of Chardon dealership