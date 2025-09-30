'This is a company that has a soul': Company’s cool, cozy reading corners making a difference for students

Childhood literacy is an important cause for us here at News 5.

We partner with two Title I schools in Cleveland to provide free Scholastic book fairs through our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign.

RELATED: Hey, Northeast Ohio, here's how you can Give a Child a Book today

There is a Cleveland company with a similar mission that’s rooted in an inspiring story with deep meaning.

Bright, beautiful and happy are words that feel alive in the showroom of YaYa&Co.

Pillows, rugs, blankets, poofs, and more merchandise are shipped worldwide from their warehouse in Cleveland.

News 5 Cleveland YaYa&Co. pillow.

It is all a reflection of the ethical home décor brand devoted to organic materials and artisan-crafted textiles, said Candy Mashmoor.

News 5 Cleveland Inside YaYa&Co. Cleveland showroom.

"This is a company that has a soul,” said Mashmoor.

Its heart is Mashmoor and her team, creating and designing the pieces focused on sustainable product and principled production, which prioritizes people.

The Brazilian-born entrepreneur spent years working with some of the largest corporations.

But YaYa&Co., started five years ago, is different.

"It's a pure labor of love,” said Mashmoor. “It’s not, ‘Oh, I’m going to sell millions of this.’ We want you to have one of our pillows or rugs, and every time you look at it, I want you to say, ‘I love it!’”

Human connection is the currency that drives Mashmoor, shaped by her immigrant roots, motherhood, and desire to give back both abroad and domestically.

"This country gave me opportunities that I wouldn’t have had anywhere else,” Mashmoor said.

From the showroom to the classroom, YaYa&Co. is supporting literacy in Cleveland with their Cozy Corners program.

"It has made them want to read more," said Ebony Donley, language arts teacher. "They're so excited about being over there."

Mashmoor connected with Donley at East Clark School in Cleveland.

"Ebony is an avid fighter for literacy," said Mashmoor.

YaYa&Co. donates pieces of their signature-styled products and curates an inviting and comfy space for 6th, 7th and 8th-grade students to read and learn.

"I think they lit the original fire," said Donley about the team at YaYa&Co. coming in last school year.

Donley said grades are up, which the students proudly showed off to the News 5 cameras during a visit, and so is their interest in reading.

"I've had students say to me, ‘I’m going to high school next year, I want to make sure I’m good at this,’ and that’s what you want for them as a person," she said.

Donley said it is nice to have others who aren’t teachers pour into the students and share the same messaging about the importance of reading and the power it has in future success.

Students like I’sean Kellom-Brown, 13, said they love the Cozy Corners program.

"When I'm over there I feel comfortable," he said.

I'sean said he is working to increase his reading comprehension skills as he prepares to pursue robotics.

"I want my robotics and my future to mean something; to change the world, change how it is," he said.

Cozy Corners isn’t just about giving free product to the school, but investing time, too. The YaYa&Co. team visits the classroom every month to check in with the students and reward the top readers with $25 gift cards.

News 5 Cleveland 8th graders in Ms. Donley’s class at East Clark School in Cleveland enjoying their cozy corner designed with products given to the school from the YaYa&Co. team.

"[For them] to have the time out of their day to come and see me, it means something to me," said I'sean. "It’s just something I really appreciate."

"It's about being there and showing the kids, we care, we are here if you need us," said Mashmoor.

Mashmoor also said — it's selfish.

"She was such a burst of energy," said Mashmoor.

Mashmoor lost her daughter, Yaara, 14 years ago. Her nickname was Yaya.

YayYa&Co. was created in her honor. Mashmoor said her son gave her the strength to pursue the endeavor.

"With this, I feel her presence every day,” she said.

Every hug she gets from the students, every interaction with artisans, every beautiful piece of hand-crafted product making someone smile -- Mashmoor said it all keeps her daughter's memory and spirit alive.

"It's passing the love along," she said.

Mashmoor said they’re planning to expand the Cozy Corners program into three more schools this year in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, where YaYa&Co. is renovating an old factory building to move into and create new co-working and child enrichment space for the community.