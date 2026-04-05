'This is totally unacceptable': Cleveland council member expresses concerns over power outages

CLEVELAND — Power outages related to Tuesday’s storms have left people in the dark, but the weather is not responsible for all current outages. People on the east side of Cleveland have been without power for hours, some even for more than a day.

“It’s been very frustrating, my power was out one day earlier this week and then two days later in the week,” said resident Niecy.

This is at least the second time in recent weeks they have gone without power, and they have no idea why.

“We don't know what's going on or what happened, but it's unfortunate,” said Niecy.

Ward 10 Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek said he is fed up.

“This is totally unacceptable, if this was the first time it'd be one thing, but this is ongoing in the Glenville neighborhood and in the greater Collinwood community. And now people’s Easters have been impacted, this is a very religious neighborhood. People are cooking and preparing for Easter Sunday and they have no power,” he said.

Polensek said he does not know the exact reason why the power continues to go out when it’s not related to weather, but has been told in the past that it’s the feeders.

“They tell us the feeders are out, then fix the feeders and let's get our power back on. Let's figure out what's wrong with this system because this community fought to keep this side of the city, fought to keep Cleveland public power when people wanted to sell it. And what do they get? They don't get any power,” said Polensek.

He said he has asked the city to resolve the issue on different occasions over the last few years.

“The Bib administration has got to address the issues with Cleveland public power because this is totally outrageous," he said.

News 5’s Maya Lockett visited the neighborhood and attempted to speak with community members, who told her the power came back on around 4 p.m., but are concerned they could lose power again.

Polensek says he plans to bring up this issue at the next city council meeting on Monday.

