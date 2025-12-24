This new Tremont public art challenges first impressions

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, St. Augustine Catholic Church is renowned as a haven for underserved communities.

“We have been here for decades as a church for people on the margins,” said outreach coordinator Maria Boyer.

The parish serves about 1,000 people monthly through its Saturday food pantry and clothing ministry, and routinely hosts warm meal distributions. It also offers social programs for people with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness.

“Anyone that’s in need, we find it our mission to serve them,” said Bob Duda, the parish life coordinator.

That mission inside the 14th Street church now has a tangible symbol outside, reinforcing the idea that not everything is as it first appears.

Depending on your perspective, the new bronze statue seated on a bench offers dueling views.

“You come from one side and you see a person that’s perhaps homeless, in tatters, carrying a bag,” said Boyer.

Church volunteer Angel Torres added, “When you come on the other side, you get a surprise.”

From one angle, the statue looks like a disheveled figure carrying a large bag. From the opposite side, it appears as an angel with wings.

“From one side, it looks like a complete stranger, and on the other side, an angel. And God is present in every person,” said Duda.

The statue was gifted to the Community West Foundation through an anonymous donation and was recently installed outside of St. Augustine.

“Community West chose us because of our outreach, because of the decades of service we’ve done for people on the margins, people that you don’t know – strangers,” said Boyer.

The work was created by internationally-renowned artist Timothy Schmalz.

The Canadian sculptor also created a series called Matthew 25, which most notably included a “homeless Jesus” statue that sparked confusion and conversation in 2020.

“These sculptures that I have in Cleveland are advertising the idea of compassion to your fellow human beings and that all human life is sacred,” Schmalz told News 5 on Wednesday.

He said his latest Cleveland installation, titled “Be Welcoming,” is inspired by the bible passage Hebrews 13:2.

“‘Be welcoming to strangers: Many have entertained angels unawares,’” Schmalz quoted. “It’s taking biblical scripture and bringing it to life through artwork. So people can have a fresh, new interpretation of some of the scripture.”

The parish said the sculpture, which experienced several shipping delays and other challenges, was installed just in time for the religious holiday season.

“As we welcome baby Jesus, our savior, into the world, it’s just a reminder. Be welcoming,” Duda said.

Staff also hope it fosters conversation and reflection throughout the rest of the year.

“It’s going to be a permanent structure here for years to come that people can come and sit down and reflect and think about accepting others,” said Boyer.