This rural Northeast Ohio fire department found $20,000 in unclaimed funds

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Money matters at the Augusta Township Volunteer Fire Department, which serves about 1,500 people in Carroll County.

Earlier this week, the small department received a check from Ohio's Unclaimed Funds Division for their claim they filed in August, totaling $19,990.31 ($22,254.60 with interest included).

The Augusta Township Volunteer Fire Department learned about the money after News 5 reached out to them in August.

News 5 had previously filed a public records request for a list of some of the largest unclaimed funds across Northeast Ohio.

"I was in complete shock," Chief Charles Wright said. "It wasn't until you called and said hey you have a large amount of money that you actually piqued our interest and starting pushing toward getting it."

Watch News 5's original story from August about how not just people have missing money:

Fire departments struggle to receive their unclaimed funds from Ohio

RELATED: Fire departments struggle to receive their unclaimed funds from Ohio

In August, Wright told News 5 the layers of verification had made it difficult for them to claim the money.

Since that story aired, he said he was required to fill out a couple of forms and worked directly with the Division of Unclaimed Funds to quickly secure the missing funds and help cover some pressing expenses.

Wright told News 5 the department just bought a used ambulance from Michigan after saving up $10,000 for it.

This extra $22,000 will help equip the ambulance so it can hopefully be out on the road early next year and help people in the community.

"We have a medical provider EMT in Carrollton, but there's times they're not available so you could be waiting 45 minutes to an hour for an ambulance," Wright said. "Whether it be monitors, gauze, oxygen, stretchers, backboards, money plays a big part in fulfilling an ambulance."

News 5 Fire Chief Charles Wright, Augusta Township Volunteer Fire Department, shows News 5 their newly acquired ambulance. Chief Wright explained he's relieved to have their unclaimed funds returned because it will allow them to equip the ambulance with supplies more easily and get it out on the road faster.

That amount equals what they typically raise at their largest annual fundraiser—the Augusta Strawberry Festival.

"The money we got from unclaimed funds is basically another whole strawberry festival," Wright said.

News 5 has previously reported about how fire department officials would like to see the state change the way unclaimed funds are dispersed — specifically arguing that Ohio should be able to automatically disperse unclaimed funds to entities that are easily identifiable, such as fire departments and local governments.

"Hartville fire department is not hard to locate," Assistant Chief Jim Monath said in August. "We've been here for many years, big station, big sign, everyone knows where we're at."

Ohio makes it easier and faster to get unclaimed funds back

RELATED: Ohio makes it easier and faster to get unclaimed funds back

Superintendent Akil Hardy of Ohio's Division of Unclaimed Funds explained to News 5 earlier this year that current state law requires his department to verify claims rather than automatically issue checks.

"We always want to make sure we're paying the right person," Hardy said. "Because of our laws, we're not at the point where we can just send them a check."

News 5 Akil Hardy, left, speaks with News 5 about the drastic increase in claims they saw following lawmakers plans to use unclaimed funds to help pay for a new Browns stadium in Brook Park.

At least 20 states already automatically pay out unclaimed funds in some capacity without requiring a claim to be filed.

Back in Augusta Township, Chief Wright encourages others to search not just their own names in Ohio's unclaimed funds database, but also any businesses or organizations that could benefit.

"Look, it's as simple as that – look," he said. "You don't know unless you look. Even if its $5 or $5,000, every little bit counts because the equipment we have is not cheap."

Ohio's Division of Unclaimed Funds currently oversees about $4.9 billion in funds, including forgotten bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks, and more.

To check for unclaimed funds, visit unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.