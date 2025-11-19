Though political uncertainty over tariffs looms large, 2 out of 3 Ohio manufacturers projecting growth

CLEVELAND — How tariffs impact Ohio manufacturers can vary wildly, but a third say they have been impacted, according to the 2025 Ohio Manufacturing Survey special report, released Wednesday by MAGNET. One in three manufacturers reports that tariffs have affected their sales—positively or negatively.

"Ohio’s story is America’s story, a sector under strain but still moving forward,” said Ethan Karp, President and CEO of MAGNET. “The gains are uneven and the path uncertain, yet manufacturers remain stubbornly optimistic that new opportunity will emerge from the disruption.”

Companies like Cleveland-based fastener maker Jergens are among those benefiting from tariffs.

"We’re experiencing record growth due to our competitive U.S. manufacturing advantage over foreign, tariffed competitors bringing their products from overseas,” said Jack Schron, President of Jergens, Inc.

Among the hardest hit are smaller firms and those producing proprietary products, which make up 73% of manufacturers reporting sales losses.

"The tariffs have been pretty tough for us," said Mark Dawson, President of Cleveland Steel Tool. "The steel we use in our manufacturing process is not made in the United States; it's a tool steel, and so it has to be imported from South Korea, Brazil, Eastern Europe. They're all large producers and have all been hit with tariffs."

Dawson said he reached out to American steel makers.

"The sources that I buy through indicate that if the United States mills are going to start making it, they won't until the price has doubled from the place I was paying a year ago."

Still, two-thirds of the manufacturers surveyed see their business growing next year. The biggest concern the survey found? Political uncertainty, with 30% saying it's stalled their growth.

"So whether it's benefiting them or not benefiting them, the not knowing of what's happening is definitely impacting our companies day in and day out," said Karp.

And not just the companies, Dawson said, it's a concern shared by customers.

"They are delaying purchasing and only purchasing in smaller quantities because of the tremendous uncertainty in the marketplace, primarily political," he said.

Other key findings:



40% of manufacturers say rising material costs are hindering their growth.

More manufacturers are feeling the squeeze of rising costs. The share reporting “significant” cost pressure has climbed from 7.7% in 2023 to 10.9% in 2025, a 42% jump.

9% have brought production or previously outsourced work back to the U.S., more than double 2021 levels; early evidence of steady reshoring.

Most reshored production returned from China (60%) and Europe (25%).

While MAGNET’s findings show mixed outcomes, they point to a clear trend: tariffs are reshaping, but not yet revitalizing, manufacturing in Ohio. The effects are uneven, but companies are adapting by shifting suppliers, investing in technology, and finding ways to stay competitive at home.

"Tariffs are another test of America’s manufacturing resilience,” said Karp. “They’re forcing companies to rethink where and how they make things and pushing all of us to adapt faster than ever.”

The survey was conducted from August through October 2025, with responses from 266 Ohio manufacturing leaders, representing more than 31,000 employees, across sectors from metals and machinery to plastics, food, and electronics. The survey has an estimated margin of error of ±4%.