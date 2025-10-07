Tiny wheels, huge appeal: Diecast show rolls into Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — If you’re a car enthusiast, the Northeast Ohio Diecast Collectors invite you to roll up to their event this Sunday.

The group, which is made up of buyers, sellers, and traders, has been at it since 2007.

The Northeast Ohio Diecast Collectors The Northeast Ohio Diecast Collectors started in 2017



Christina Binion, a member of the club, told me, “It began from humble beginnings at a hot dog stand in 2007 in Brunswick with seven guys and a love of diecast. Today we have 100 members,” including one who’s in the Diecast Hall of Fame.

"We have a wide range of collectors in our group—from mainlines to strictly prototype collectors," Binion said." A lot of our members attend diecast conventions all over the United States to help promote the hobby and several own local diecast shops."

The organization’s annual Diecast Show is on Sunday, Oct. 12, at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

The Northeast Ohio Diecast Collectors The Northeast Ohio Diecast Collectors have about 100 members.

Binion said more than 150 vendors with 260 tables will be on hand. The event will also feature a Diecast Custom Show, downhill racing with trophy awards, food, door prizes, and an on-site ATM.

The Northeast Ohio Diecast Collectors The organization's annual event on Sunday, Oct. 12 will feature 150 vendors.

Admission is five dollars. Children under 16 get in free. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.