Toys for Tots warehouse that burned down 18 days before Christmas reopens with strong community support

SHERRODSVILLE, Ohio — A year after a fire destroyed his Toys for Tots warehouse, 88-year-old Bob Stratton keeps busy in a new space, built in the same spot.

"We’re off to a great start," Stratton said. "We have a lot of toys for a lot of kids, and there’s a lot of need this year."

News 5 The warehouse still needs plumbing, heating and water installed. However Stratton told News 5 that's not slowing down volunteers.

Last December, high winds fanned the flames of the Sherrodsville warehouse and destroyed about $8,000 worth of toys as part of Tuscarawas County Toys for Tots.

Megan Jones Winds of 40 mph were reported the night of the fire, and fire officials said they helped fan the flames.

The fire, ruled accidental, happened just 18 days before Christmas. That inspired quite a community outpouring, with letters and donations coming in from across the country.

After helping 5,000 children last year amid record donations, Stratton told News 5 the hope this year is to help their normal amount of 3,000 children across Tuscarawas County.

Clay LePard | News 5 The aftermath of a building fire in Carroll County that destroyed $8,000 worth of Toys for Tots donations for children in Tuscarawas County.

"A lot of kids, this is the only toy they get," Stratton said. "We got big toys for older kids, and each kid gets a book, no matter what age group, they get a book."

Stratton explained the new warehouse is smaller than the previous space, in part because he said he was underinsured for the space at the time of the fire.

The building still needs plumbing, heat and water, but that’s not slowing down volunteers, with giveaways already underway.

"Compared to a year ago, it looks great to me," said David Berry, Commandant of the Tuscarawas County Marine Corp League. "It's a 365-day-a-year job for Bob."

Because of donations this year, all students Pre-K through fifth grade at Conotton Valley Union Local Schools will benefit from this bustling Santa’s workshop.

"We came out here, picked up over 200 books, took them back to the school," said Stephanie Garrott, the school district's curriculum director. "We’ve got an evening planned for our students. They're going to come out and do some reading-related tasks, and when they leave, every single one of them is going to get to take a brand new book to take home."

Toys will be given away to those in need through December 20th.

"If I can help the kids, that’s enough for me," Stratton said.

Anyone interested in donating can send monetary donations to Toys for Tots: PO Box 113, Sherrodsville, Ohio 44675.

Unopened new toys can be dropped off at 6034 Dana Road SW, Sherrodsville, OH 44675.

