Traffic Alert: East Shoreway EB closed over the weekend for water main repairs

CLEVELAND — The eastbound Memorial Shoreway will be impacted this weekend as crews work to repair a water main.

The eastbound lanes will be shut down late Friday morning and will remain closed through Sunday night, reopening Monday morning. The closure will be from West 45th Street to West 28th Street, according to the city of Cleveland.

The westbound lanes will remain open throughout the weekend repair process.

The closure follows a break on a 36-inch main that started back on Aug. 28. Since then, drivers have dealt with a lot of lane closures and heavy traffic detour routes.

Those who use the shoreway tell us they understand the closure, but are preparing for more headaches.

One big thing to note is the Cleveland Guardians will be home at Progressive Field on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. So, motorists who typically use the shoreway to get to the game have a couple of different options:

Weekend Detour Information

West side drivers heading downtown (including for Guardians games) should use:

  • I-90 eastbound via West 117th Street or West 150th Street, or 
  • Detroit Avenue to local north–south connectors like W. 25th Street, or W. 9th Street/W. Huron Road. 
  • Access to Edgewater Beach and Edgewater Marina will not be affected
