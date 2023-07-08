Train crashes into vehicle in Cleveland, 2 people taken to hospital

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a train in Cleveland crashed into their vehicle early Saturday morning, according to Cleveland police.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of East 40th Street and Marginal Road.

Authorities are asking that the area be avoided as debris is cleaned up.

According to police, one of the two people involved in the crash was taken from the scene via trauma transport. Neither of their conditions is known at this time.

No further information has been provided. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

News 5 will update this story as details are made available.

