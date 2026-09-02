Travis Kelce buys lakefront home in Bratenahl, east of downtown Cleveland, for $5.35 million

BRATENAHL, Ohio — Travis Kelce quietly bought a house in Northeast Ohio in March, paying $5.35 million for a gilded-age mansion on a lakefront site in Bratenahl.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news Tuesday evening, citing anonymous sources. News 5 independently confirmed the report.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion is nicknamed Moyenage. Its past owners include a former president of the Sherwin-Williams Co. and a onetime executive director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations, according to the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.

See the story of the engagement of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift below:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Real estate records show Figurati Construction Group, a Northeast Ohio renovation firm, purchased the house for $1.95 million in 2023 and restored it. The renovated property hit the market in mid-2023, at an initial asking price of $6.99 million.

David Ayers and Nick Zawitz of the Agency Cleveland handled both sides of the sale. In a written statement, they described the property as “a truly rare Great Lakes estate” that mixes preservation and modern updates.

“We’re thrilled for the new owners and so excited for Cleveland,” the agents wrote.

Real estate records related to the transaction were signed by Sam Totino, a partner with the Calfee law firm in Cleveland and the leader of the firm’s sports and entertainment practice group. Totino’s clients include 3 Arts Sports, a talent management company that represents Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Cleveland Heights native bought the Bratenahl property about four months before marrying pop star Taylor Swift. Rumors about a possible second-home purchase for the couple in Northeast Ohio have been flying for more than a year.

Michelle Jarboe is the business growth and development reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @MJarboe or email her at Michelle.Jarboe@wews.com.