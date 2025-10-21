Travis Kelce to invest in Cedar Point's parent company Six Flags

Northeast Ohio native Travis Kelce announced Tuesday that he is investing in Cedar Point's parent company, Six Flags.

Kelce made the announcement in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.

He is partnering with JANA Partners as an investor in Six Flags, he said in his post.

"So many memories at this place," Kelce said in his post. "Couldn’t pass up the opportunity to continue the tradition and make it even more special for the next generation of families!"

Six Flags sent the following statement:

“We appreciate the perspectives of shareholders and take their feedback seriously as we continue to advance our initiatives to increase attendance, enhance our guest experience and drive profitable growth and shareholder value.”