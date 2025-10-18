Tremont community frustrated over homeless encampment in cemetery

CLEVELAND — When Ezza Farrah walks outside of her front door, the first thing she notices is the tents at the Scranton Cemetery in Tremont.

“There are so many tents, so many homeless people live there, and I feel like it’s not fair to us. We don’t feel safe or protected,” said Farrah.

While visiting the cemetery, I counted over eight tents. The cemetery sign says visitors are allowed from dawn to dusk, no dogs are allowed, and no glass or toys are allowed on or around the headstones for the safety of the maintenance crews.

“They deserve somewhere to stay, but not at a cemetery and not in the middle of a neighborhood where there are two schools on the same block,” said Farrah.

Farrah said they’ve caught a few of the homeless on camera breaking into their cars, including her father and brothers’ trucks, which has also been an issue for business owner Justino Augusto.

“We always have to watch our back and then me, personally, I always drive by my shop bunch of times even when I am closed, just to make sure I don't catch any of them on my lot like I have in the past,” said Augusto.

Augusto is the owner of the Two Amigos auto repair shop, which sits next to the cemetery. He said one of the unhoused told him the city sent them there to live.

“We feel like the city needs to do better and send them somewhere else. Maybe get them a place to stay where they will be more comfortable, because this isn’t working for us in the neighborhood,” said Augusto.

Cleveland city councilwoman Jasmin Santana posted a statement on social media Wednesday stating;

“We’ve heard from many residents who are concerned about the unhoused individuals currently staying at Scranton cemetery. We understand the frustration among nearby residents regarding both the health and safety conditions of those living there and the protected status of the cemetery grounds. if you’d like to share your concerns, ideas, or offers of support, please contact 311. Together, we can work toward a compassionate and effective approach that respects both our community and those in need."

News 5 did reach out to the Northeast Ohio Homeless Coalition and have not yet heard back.