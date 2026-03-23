Trial begins for former task force agent accused of illegally detaining man

The trial for one of the former federal task force agents accused of illegally detaining a man began Monday.

In 2024, Donald Kopchak and Dan Lajack allegedly questioned a truck driver about his nationality while inside Buzzard’s Roost Tavern in Hinckley, before taking the man's phone and wallet and forcing him outside.

According to body camera footage, the two agents were worried that the truck driver was in the country illegally and could be a terrorist.

Both agents were off duty at the time of the incident.

This past fall, Kopchak pleaded not guilty to abduction, ethnic intimidation and assault charges.

Former task force agents charged with abduction, ethnic intimidation, assault

RELATED: Former task force agents charged with abduction, ethnic intimidation, assault

Lajack took a plea deal and will be sentenced on Thursday. He said he would testify against Kopchak if called to do so.