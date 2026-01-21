Trial date set in Frank Tyson case

Two Canton Police officers who are facing charges connected to the death of Frank Tyson now have a trial date set.

Officers Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch were in court on Wednesday, and a pretrial hearing was set for April 7 with the trial set to begin April 20.

A special prosecutor will try the case before a visiting judge after a Stark County judge recused herself in September.

RELATED: Prosecutor in Frank Tyson case wants to be removed; Judge wants to know why the ask just months before trial

The trial was initially set to begin in January of this year, but it was delayed after the special prosecutor was appointed.

What happened?

Tyson died in April 2024 after being arrested by the Canton officers.

Body camera video showed a struggle, with one of the officers placing a knee on Tyson's back.

Tyson told the police officers he couldn't breathe seven times. After seven minutes passed of Tyson being handcuffed, officers realized something was wrong.

That November, a grand jury indicted the officers on reckless homicide charges.

