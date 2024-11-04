Trial starting for man charged with killing girlfriend, disposing of her body in garbage can

CANTON, Ohio — More than three months have passed since a brutal crime shocked many people in Stark County— the homicide of 24-year-old Raychel Sheridan, who had been reported missing by her family before her body was found in a trash can.

On Tuesday, the suspect, Sean Goe, will stand trial in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Jury selection is scheduled to start in the morning, followed by opening statements in the early afternoon in Judge Frank Forchione's court.

Goe is facing multiple charges, including murder, felonious assault, burglary and abuse of a corpse. If convicted, he could get life in prison.

Sheridan's brother, Jonathan Gillilan, has experienced a range of emotions since her death, including heartache, anger and anxiety.

"It's just been hell and back," Gillilan said. "She's still my sister. I loved her. I wanted to be there for her as much as I possible could."

Family members told News 5 that Sheridan was generous and loved cats and sunflowers.

"People that did know her, and that I know as well, talked about how kind she was, how pleasant she was to be around, and how much she lit up a room whenever she walked in."

In early July, Sheridan didn't show up for work. Her worried mother contacted the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined there were signs of a crime scene inside her Plain Township apartment.

"Evidence of foul play was discovered. Detectives determined that Sheridan was murdered inside the apartment," Sheriff George Maier said during a July news conference.

However, she wasn't there. Sanitation workers later found her body in a garbage can in Mother Goose Land Park in Canton.

Detectives said Goe beat Sheridan to death and then hid her remains. Goe was arrested at a homeless shelter.

Gillilan remains disgusted by the thought of anyone capable of committing such violence.

"The mind is a heinous place, and for somebody like that who doesn't really show remorse after the fact, they're disgusting," he said.

Goe has pleaded not guilty to the murder. According to court records, he's being represented by an attorney from the Stark County Public Defender's Office.

Gillilan and other family members are planning to attend the entire trial.

"I hope to the best of our ability through the next day, two, three, however long it can take for the trial, that it gets resolved and quick," Gillilan said.

Court records show Goe had active warrants before the homicide, including for domestic violence and criminal damaging/endangering charges involving Sheridan.

According to the records, Goe cut holes in the victim's tires and threatened to cause her serious harm.

Family and friends believe Sheridan was caught in a cycle of domestic violence.

"I think every one of our conversations ended with you need to get away from him and she knew it," family friend Holly Clapsaddle told News 5 over the summer.

As Gillilan prepares to sit through a difficult trial, he hopes there will be justice for his sister.

"She didn't deserve anything close to what she got."