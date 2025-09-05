Tribute to local Tuskegee Airmen installed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND — If you’re traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, stop by the baggage claim area near carousel 11 to see a new mural honoring local Tuskegee Airmen.

I was at the airport as contractors began the installation— a process requiring both patience and precision.

News 5 Cleveland The new mural is located in the baggage claim area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The Tuskegee Airmen were America’s first Black military pilots. Their service and fight against racism helped pave the way for desegregation in the armed forces.

Nearly 1,000 pilots graduated from the training program in Tuskegee, Alabama, and several dozen were from Northeast Ohio. Today, it’s believed only one member of the group is still alive.

News 5 Cleveland Students from the Cleveland School of the Arts conducted research on the local Tuskegee Airmen and completed their portraits for the mural.

The mural features photographs and historical information, along with portraits of local service members created by students at the Cleveland School of the Arts.

CMSD student artists honoring local Tuskegee Airmen

It’s a collaboration between the school and the North Coast Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc., part of the nonprofit’s Cleveland Heroes Project.

An official unveiling ceremony is planned for October. I’ll be following up with more updates when it happens.