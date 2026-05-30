Twinsburg moves to curb fast‑riding e‑bikes with new safety measures

TWINSBURG, Ohio — If you’re thinking about riding an electric bike around Twinsburg, there are some new rules you need to know before you head out.

“I think education and communication is key, specific to the rules and regulations,” said Claudia Lillibridge.

As summer approaches, Claudia Lillibridge said she’s ready to get outside and explore her community.

But Lillibridge worries some e-bikers could make her experience less enjoyable.

“We had a relatively bad accident recently right up the street here, and I’m just concerned the kids are going a little bit too fast. Drivers can’t accommodate them,” said Lillibridge.

Because of concerns from people like Lillibridge, Twinsburg City Council put new safety rules in place on Tuesday to better protect e-bike riders and everyone around them.

According to the city’s website, the regulations will require all bike and e-bike riders to register for free at the Twinsburg Police Department, so any recovered bikes can be returned to their owners if stolen.

Other changes will put more responsibility on parents and guardians, make helmets mandatory for e-bike users under 18 and call for riders to lock their bikes or e-bikes when parked in a public place.

There are also penalties for anyone who tries to register an entered stolen bike, along with new guidelines for how officers can impound a bike or e-bike and release it to the owner, parent or guardian.

If a bike or e-bike is not claimed, Twinsburg Police Department is allowed to put it up for auction.

“I think Twinsburg has always been proactive in making sure that they protect its citizens, which I find reassuring as a citizen myself,” said Lillibridge.

While Twinsburg leaders work to make the city safer, a federal bill called The Safe Speeds Act is moving through the United States Congress, which we first told you about earlier this year.

If passed, experts told us it would help set apart the three e-bike classes.

Bill to create federal e-bike standards proposed in U.S. Congress

RELATED: Bill to create federal e-bike standards proposed in U.S. Congress

For Twinsburg’s full breakdown on e-bikes, click here.