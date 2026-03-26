Bill to create federal e-bike standards proposed in U.S. Congress

A bill is moving through U.S. Congress right now that would help e-bike riders distinguish between the different classes of e-bikes.

It's called the Safe SPEEDS Act and aims to establish federal standards for these bikes, which are growing in popularity.

E-bikes come in three different classes.

Class one e-bikes can travel up to 20 miles per hour with pedal assist. Class twos can also travel up to 20 miles per hour, but they have pedal-assist and a throttle.

The most powerful e-bikes are class three, which can travel up to 28 miles per hour, which is the same speed pro-cyclists can travel.

Not every bike manufacturer is following those standards. Consumer Reports said some manufacturers are promoting ways for bikers to hack these bikes and make them go even faster. The Safe SPEEDS Act would close any loopholes like that.

Electric modes of transportation that are bigger, faster, and more like a dirt bike or moped are also being lumped into the e-bike label.

The act would also address the differences in these vehicles and set standards for the Consumer Product Safety Commission to enforce.

"A lot of states have their own standards," Cooper Lohr, a senior policy analyst with Consumer Reports, said. "Most states have adopted the three-class standard. At the federal level, there is no comprehensive standard right now. The bill is attempting to address a large gap here. It's something we've been trying to push for a while as well."

Setting clear standards for e-bike manufacturers may help parents decide whether to purchase one for their kids.

You might remember Katherine Vari, who spoke with News 5's Caitlin Hunt last year.

'Looks can be deceiving.'

RELATED: 'Looks can be deceiving.' Westlake mom warns others to research e-bikes before purchasing one

The Westlake mom purchased a class 3 e-bike for her 12-year-old son. Even though she had purchased the bike at a local shop, she didn't know you had to be 16 years old to operate that kind of bike.

"I guess my mistake was trusting somebody who specialized in that industry, a professional, thinking that they were providing me the correct information," she said at the time.

The Safe SPEEDS Act was just introduced to Congress.