Twinsburg Police investigate fatal shooting in Summit County; 15-year-old arrested

The Twinsburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the 10800 block of Ravenna Road.

Police said a 15-year-old Twinsburg Township resident was arrested for murder and tampering with evidence charges.

The teen was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center, where Twinsburg Police said he will be held pending a hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing and police said there is no danger to the public.

Details about the victim are unknown at this time.