Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Twinsburg Police investigate fatal shooting in Summit County; 15-year-old arrested

The teen was taken into custody for murder and tampering with evidence charges
Police car lights at night
Daniel Tadevosyan/Shutterstock
Police car lights at night.
Police car lights at night
Posted
and last updated

The Twinsburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the 10800 block of Ravenna Road.

Police said a 15-year-old Twinsburg Township resident was arrested for murder and tampering with evidence charges.

The teen was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center, where Twinsburg Police said he will be held pending a hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing and police said there is no danger to the public.

Details about the victim are unknown at this time.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.