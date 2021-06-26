Two planned demolitions will make space for hundreds of new apartments along East 75th Street

CLEVELAND — The wrecking ball has its sights set on two structures near Cleveland’s East 75th Street that will make way for a lot of new living space.

7218 Euclid Ave.

All that stands between the Allen-Sullivan House and a wrecking ball is a demolition permit after the Cleveland Planning Commission approved the buildings demolition earlier this month.

Kevin Barry The Allen-Sullivan house after it's already been marked for demolition.

The Allen-Sullivan house was originally built in the late 1800s, is not designated as a landmark, does not sit along Millionaire’s Row, and had been reinvented for a variety of different purposes over the last century before being unused for roughly two decades.

Kevin Barry The home was built in the late 1800s and once stood next to many other homes like it. Now it's one of the last of the old mansions that used to be on Euclid Avenue.

Its demolition is the final step to start Phase 1 of an apartment complex project that will construct three buildings off Euclid Avenue with common space and retail along the historic boulevard. The three three-story buildings will be walk-ups offering two-bedroom, one-bedroom, studio, and micro units.

City Architecture This overhead view shows how three buildings will fill the land recently cleared after warehouses were demolished. Further development could construct other buildings.

A private street will connect Carnegie Avenue to Euclid Avenue, and will have bike racks, landscaping, lighting, and green space for residents.

City Architecture The private street in the development will have amenities for cyclists, pedestrians, and residents.

The house originally belonged to Richard Allen and was among a slew of other large mansions that dotted Euclid Avenue. The 1898 Atlas of the City of Cleveland shows the Allen’s were neighbors with at least the Haserot and Hanna families.

Chester 75 — 1914 EAST 75TH St.

The one story building currently at the corner of Chester Avenue and East 75th Street is slated to come down to make way for Chester 75. That project will put townhomes alone Chester Avenue with apartments along East 75th Street.

City Architecture Chester 75 will bring residential units to Chester Avenue while giving them a view of Downtown Cleveland.

City Architecture’s John Wagner explained that this was an effort to rebuild the community around Chester Avenue, which was disrupted when the street was cut through what had been large estates decades ago.

City Architecture Historical records show how Chester cut through established neighborhoods in the 1950s.

Renderings of a rooftop space show the venue will have views of downtown to the west

