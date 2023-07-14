Two Ravenna Police officers attacked outside of police station Thursday night

On Thursday night, two Ravenna Police officers were attacked outside the police station, according to authorities.

Around 10 p.m., Matthew Ziegler drove to the Ravenna Police Department and began to vandalize one of the marked police cruisers parked in front of the station, officials said.

Officers in the station noticed Ziegler and exited the building toward him. Upon doing so, Ziegler charged at the officers and attempted to strike one of them in the face, according to officials.

The second officer attempted to deploy a Taser, but Ziegler was not affected, officials said.

Ziegler continued to attempt to punch the officers, then grabbed the second officer by the neck, bringing himself and the officer to the ground, officials said.

According to officials, Ziegler attempted to take the officer's holstered duty weapon but was unsuccessful.

With the assistance of additional officers, he was arrested, officials said.

Ziegler was charged with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony and was sent to the Portage County Jail.

Officials said additional charges are expected.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.