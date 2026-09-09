Two suspects arrested after felony shoplifting at home depot leads to multi-agency pursuit

A shoplifting call at a Copley Township Home Depot escalated into a multi-agency vehicle pursuit Wednesday afternoon, ending with two arrests on Interstate 77 in Brecksville, according to the Copley Township Police Department and the Richfield Police Department.

Copley Township officers were dispatched at 12:34 p.m. to the Home Depot at 4066 Medina Road after two suspects fled from store security and attempted to leave in a silver pickup truck. A Copley officer spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on Medina Road. The driver refused to stop, prompting the officer to initiate a pursuit.

Richfield Police then joined the pursuit and employed Pursuit Termination Techniques to bring the chase to an end on I-77 North in the City of Brecksville.

Both suspects were immediately apprehended and transported to an area hospital. No officers or motorists were injured during the pursuit.

"We are relieved and thankful that three of our Richfield Police officers were not injured in the pursuit incident Wednesday on I-77," Richfield Police Chief Michael Swanson said.

The investigation remains active and criminal charges are forthcoming, according to authorities. Additional details are expected to be released at a later time.

Chief Swanson said bodycam and dashcam video from the pursuit is being prepared for release and will be available next week.