U.S. Coast Guard finds body in Lake Erie in Cleveland

Authorities are investigating after a body was found by the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday in Cleveland.

The Coast Guard said one of their units was on patrol when it came across the body about 80 yards from the port authority's break wall around 4 p.m.

The Coast Guard pulled the body from the water and notified Cleveland Police, who is handling the investigation.

No further information has been released.

