U.S. Marshals arrest 3 people wanted in separate homicide cases

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force had a busy morning Thursday and arrested three people who were wanted in separate homicides, with one case dating back to 2017.

Authorities said that the first person arrested Thursday morning was a 30-year-old man who had been on the run from police since 2017 when he and three other individuals broke into Brandon Belleville's home and shot and killed him. Those three others have all been convicted for Belleville's death. The 30-year-old had eluded capture for more than five years before being arrested in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He's awaiting extradition back to Ohio to be arraigned on his charges.

The second person arrested Thursday was a 27-year-old man, authorities said. He was wanted for the April 15 homicide of Devonte Brown, who was shot outside a Dollar General store in Garfield Heights. The 27-year-old was arrested at a home in the 4600 block of Donovan Drive, about a mile from where the fatal shooting occurred.

RELATED: Family asking for community’s help solving Garfield Heights Dollar General homicide

You can watch more about the shooting in the player below:

Family asking for community’s help solving Garfield Heights homicide

Shaniqua Menefee

The third person arrested Thursday was 34-year-old Shaniqua Menefee. Menefee is accused of running over the father of her children and crashing into a home in the 3900 block of East 155th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 35-year-old Jamale Thompson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meneffee was arrested without incident in the 7000 block of Broadway Avenue in Cleveland. According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, she is charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony.

RELATED: Woman runs over father of her children early Sunday morning, killing him

“These three senseless acts of violence have left members of our community without their family. Hopefully, the healing process starts for all these families knowing these suspects are now behind bars," said U.S. Marshal Pete Eliot

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.