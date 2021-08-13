U.S. Marshals arrest two fugitives wanted for different homicides

Authorities have arrested two men who have been on the run for two separate homicides that happened in Elyria and Cleveland last month.

The first suspect, Allen McDowell, 32, was wanted for a fatal shooting that happened on July 18 in Cleveland near East 20th Street and Krause Court. He is accused of shooting Wesley Wright, 48, in the back of the head, according to authorities.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested McDowell Friday afternoon at a location in the 3300 block of Warrensville Center Road, Beachwood.

RELATED: Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry reacts to death of resident shot and killed half-mile from the shelter

The second suspect, Jajuan Malone, is accused of fatally shooting Caree W. Cannon, 24, inside an Elyria restaurant in the 800 block of W. River Road on July 28, authorities said.

Following the shooting, Malone fled to Georgia.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Malone Friday afternoon in Jonesboro, Georgia. He is awaiting extradition back to Lorain County.

RELATED: Arrest warrant issued for Elyria homicide suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

“Our task force members are relentless in their pursuit of these violent fugitives. As you can see by today’s efforts in arresting homicide suspects in Georgia and Cleveland, we will never stop pursuing these fugitives, no matter how near or far they are,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.